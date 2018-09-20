Asia markets set for cautious open as Alibaba pulls plans for 1 million jobs in the U.S.

Stocks climbed higher in market action overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 158.80 points to close at 26,405.76, while the S&P 500 saw gains of 0.13 percent to finish at 2,907.95 and the Nasdaq Composite declined slightly at 0.08 percent to end at 7,950.04.

On Wednesday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in an address at a World Economic Forum in Tianjin, China, that his country is currently "confronted with a host of difficulties and challenges in economic development," while acknowledging that there were now "greater difficulties" in keeping its economy stable.

Li did, however, stand firm on the notion that China was comfortable with its economic situation, saying Beijing has "prepared sufficient tools for us to deal with risks and challenges" and adding that "these policy tools will boost China's resilience to cope with various challenges and difficulties." He did not specifically mention the ongoing trade dispute between Beijing and Washington.

On the same day, Jack Ma, founder and chairman of Chinese retail behemoth Alibaba, said his company no longer had intentions to bring 1 million jobs to the U.S., given the ongoing trade war between Beijing and Washington.

"The promise was made on the premise of friendly US-China partnership and rational trade relations," Ma said to Chinese news site Xinhua. "That premise no longer exists today, so our promise cannot be fulfilled."

In currency news, the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, was at 94.537 as of 6:59 p.m. HK/SIN, off its lows from yesterday.

The Japanese yen remained largely flat against the dollar at 112.26 yen, while the Australian dollar saw a slight decline at $0.7261 following a two day rally, as of 7:04 a.m. HK/SIN

Here is a look at the trading day ahead:

Australia — Reserve Bank of Australia bulletin at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Hong Kong — Meituan Dianping listing

— CNBC's Evelyn Cheng and Reuters contributed to this report.