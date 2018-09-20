Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Cramer's lightning round: Snap 'really screwed up'—I can't recommend the stock

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

Snap Inc.: "In the $20s, $30s, it was bad. Then they missed the quarter really badly, about as bad as I've ever seen a miss, so I can't get behind it. I'm sorry. That was just a really bad miss. Sometimes you listen to the companies and they really screw up and that one really screwed up."

Proofpoint: "Listen to me and listen good. We are all concerned that Microsoft is eating their lunch. Microsoft has stepped up in this game and the only thing we can do is invite the company on [to] tell us how they're combating this theory that Microsoft's killing 'em. But you're right to mention it and I haven't solved the conundrum yet."

Mammoth Energy Services: "I look at this stock and I say to myself if you really like this, you should go buy Schlumberger because it's the best. Schlumberger can't get out of its own way. I'm in a House of Pain with my charitable trust, so I'm going to spare you the privilege of being in that by not buying that stock."

WestRock: "I worry about this every day. My charitable trust owns it. I talk about it with the club members and I've got to tell you, I'm not pushing it aggressively because I think there is too much capacity coming on and they've got to close this deal. Once they close the deal, then it's a buy. We are sitting and waiting and it is killing me, but you know what? I think it's done going down. Not that that's a recommendation."

WEC Energy Group: "That is an extremely well-run utility. They used to come on the show. I miss them. It's a good opportunity to buy, buy, buy."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Microsoft, Schlumberger and WestRock. Additionally, CNBC parent NBCUniversal is an investor in Snap .

