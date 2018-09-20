VISIT CNBC.COM

Saying these two words at work can build trust, teams and careers

If you're like most people, your work day is a blur of tasks, goals and priorities. But when you're caught up in your daily activities and focused just on your next meetings or emails, you're missing an opportunity to reflect on the current moment. Only by stopping what you're doing will you notice everyone else and how they're making a difference.

By demonstrating gratitude for your colleagues, direct-reports, and managers, you will sow the seeds of future success not just for others – but for yourself, as well.

Here are three reasons why you should say 'thank you' more and demonstrate gratitude at work:

Reason 1: Feeling grateful feels great

When you are kind and compassionate toward other people, it will put you in a better mood and disposition. You will feel more positive, and your attitude will be infectious.

What's more, demonstrating gratitude has physiological benefits. Research studies have found that those who demonstrate gratitude reportedly feel less pressure, stress and anxiety. They also feel more supported by their peers and colleagues.

Reason 2: Saying 'thank you' can make someone's day

When you say "thank you" or "I appreciate what you're doing" to your colleagues, they will take your comments to heart. Let the words "Congratulations" and "Well done" come easily to you.

Write hand written letters of appreciation. Your colleagues will be touched that you noticed them and their contributions – and that you're recognizing them for their efforts.

Cutting remarks and sarcasm are so common people often aren't ready for compliments or gratitude. When you take the time to be kind, it might take a moment for that earnestness to be processed. However, that kindness can help anyone feel safe and appreciated, lowering stress and anxiety levels in the process.

Reason 3: Gratitude builds trust, teams and careers

Third, gratitude creates a better work environment. When you're being kind and compassionate to your colleagues, you help foster a positive work environment in which people are more trusting and even more reliable. People want to work with folks they like and trust.

When you've demonstrated gratitude for people for their contributions, you will earn the reputation as someone who is optimistic, constructive and encouraging. Your colleagues will notice you take their best interests to heart.

By stopping to recognize the contributions of others, your colleagues will become even more aware of you. In sowing gratitude, you plant the seeds of your future success.

Commentary by Deepak Chopra and Kabir Sehgal. Chopra is the author of The Healing Self with Rudolph E. Tanzi, the founder of The Chopra Foundation, co-founder of Jiyo and The Chopra Center for Wellbeing. Sehgal is a New York Times bestselling author. He is a former vice president at JPMorgan Chase, multi-Grammy Award winner and U.S. Navy veteran. Chopra and Sehgal are co-creators of Home: Where Everyone Is Welcome, inspired by American immigrants.

