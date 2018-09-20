European markets open higher as trade concerns wane

European markets are expected to open higher on Thursday, tracing gains on Wall Street as investors appeared unconcerned about about a trade war between the U.S. and China.

The FTSE is expected to open 9 points higher at 7,338, the German DAX is seen 12 points higher at 12,231 and the French CAC is expected to open 8 points higher at 5,399, according to IG.

Global markets appear to be shrugging off concerns over and escalating trade war between the U.S. and China. On Monday, the U.S. slapped tariffs of 10 percent on $200 billion in Chinese goods. China retaliated by putting tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods.

Despite the trade spat escalating, U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as higher interest rates drove gains in the banking sector. Sentiment on Wall Street was also boosted as investors bet that a trade war between the U.S. and China will not be as bad as previously feared.

Asia markets were more cautious, however, trading mixed on Thursday with Chinese mainland markets lower.

Trade tensions are rippling through the business sector. Jack Ma, founder of Chinese retail giant Alibaba, has recanted his promise to Donald Trump to create 1 million U.S. jobs.

"The promise was made on the premise of friendly US-China partnership and rational trade relations," Ma said to Chinese news site Xinhua. "That premise no longer exists today, so our promise cannot be fulfilled."

In Europe, attention will be focused on an informal summit of European Union leaders in Austria on Thursday. Brexit and immigration are set to be the main points of discussion. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, under pressure at home and abroad to achieve a workable Brexit deal, has called for "goodwill" and flexibility from her EU counterparts. The future of the Irish/Northern Irish border remains a stumbling block in talks.

In other news, European Union regulators are checking whether U.S. online retailer Amazon is using merchants' data in a way that prevents competition, Europe's antitrust chief said on Wednesday.

On the data and earnings front, Diageo holds an annual general meeting and Manchester United released fourth quarter and full year results. Retail sales data for August is released by the U.K. and monetary policy decisions are due from the Swiss and Norwegian central banks.