It's not a trade war, it's a trade skirmish, JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon says

  • The dispute over trade and escalating tariffs between the U.S. and China are a "trade skirmish" rather than a trade war, Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive officer of J.P. Morgan Chase, told CNBC on Thursday.

"It's not a trade war, I call it a trade skirmish," he told CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan in New Delhi.

"The American government, our president, is right to raise the issues (about fair trade practices) with China," he said, although he added that he "may have used a different strategy to go about fixing it."

"It's unclear where we're going to get to," he added.

Dimon's comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump decided to implement further tariffs on Chinese goods. On Monday, he announced a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports. Those duties will rise to 25 percent at the end of the year.

In response, China announced tariffs targeting more than 5,000 U.S. products — worth about $60 billion — that will go into effect on September 24. The country has also filed acomplaint to the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the U.S.

Dimon said the tariffs would not have that many ramifications for the American consumer or economy.

"But if you look at tariffs on $200 billion (worth of Chinese goods), and this may all get passed on to American consumers and they have to pay another $20 billion (on Chinese imports), it's a $20 trillion economy, so the actual economic effect is not dramatic."

"There is an effect on the psyche, the mind, if the trade skirmish becomes a trade war but right now it's just trade tit-for-tat and hopefully we'll get to a resolution. I don't expect a trade war but I also don't expect any progress before (U.S. Mid-Term) elections."

Trump appeared to leave the door open for negotiations with China, however, telling reporters during a visit with Poland's president on Tuesday that the U.S. may make a deal with China at some point and that his country is always open to talking.

