The jacket worn by Harrison Ford while playing Han Solo in 1980's 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back' is being auctioned Thursday by U.K.-based auction house Prop Store. It is expected to fetch up to £1 million ($1.3 million), according to Prop House.

At least one other version of Han Solo's jacket, designed by Academy Award-winning costume designer John Mollo, was made for the film, though Prop Store states this particular jacket was worn in the Cloud City scenes and other parts of the movie. The jacket, a cotton woolen blend with a polyester satin lining, can be identified by sizing and fold lines of the faux pockets, as well as a specific internal stitch-line within the collar when you screen match it, according to Prop Store.