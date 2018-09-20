VISIT CNBC.COM

Han Solo's 'Star Wars' jacket is up for sale and could go for $1 million — check it out

The jacket worn by Harrison Ford while playing Han Solo in 1980's 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back' is being auctioned Thursday by U.K.-based auction house Prop Store. It is expected to fetch up to £1 million ($1.3 million), according to Prop House.

At least one other version of Han Solo's jacket, designed by Academy Award-winning costume designer John Mollo, was made for the film, though Prop Store states this particular jacket was worn in the Cloud City scenes and other parts of the movie. The jacket, a cotton woolen blend with a polyester satin lining, can be identified by sizing and fold lines of the faux pockets, as well as a specific internal stitch-line within the collar when you screen match it, according to Prop Store.

The auction includes other memorabilia from well known movies, like Marty McFly's pink hoverboard from "Back to the Future II" (1989), which already sold for £22,500 ($29,800). There were several prop hoverboards created for the film, according to Prop Store.

The costume worn by Johnny Depp in "Edward Scissorhands" (1990) is also up for auction and is expected to fetch up to £80,000 ($106,034).

The Entertainment Memorial Live Auction is being held at Odeon BFI IMAX in London. Among the 600 lots of original props, costume and production material from 200 films and TV shows, the Han Solo jacket is the priciest item at auction, and it is the only significant Han Solo costume piece from the original trilogy to ever come to public auction, according to Prop Store.

