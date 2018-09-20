Regulators around the world are shaping up for a social media crackdown

Regulators from around the world are set to meet to discuss how people can be better protected from harmful content on social media sites.

A conference convened by British communications regulator Ofcom will be held next year, announced as its Chief Executive Sharon White said there is a "standards lottery" where TV shows are regulated, but content on Facebook, YouTube and other social media sites is not.

In a speech given to the U.K.'s Royal Television Society (RTS) on Tuesday, White revealed that four in five people Ofcom surveyed had concerns about going online. Children's exposure to inappropriate content, or minors being bullied or exploited was found to be the main worry.

"The broadcasting and online worlds are competing under different conditions, even as the online world takes up an ever-greater share of our time. This has profound consequences for viewers — especially for children, who may well not distinguish between the two," White said, according to an online transcript of her speech.