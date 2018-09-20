Tesla Model 3 earns perfect 5-star NHTSA safety rating

The Tesla Model 3 has earned a perfect 5-star safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

This means all of Tesla's production vehicles have received a perfect rating from the agency. Both the larger Tesla Model S sedan and the Model X sport utility vehicle have received 5-star ratings from the agency as well.

The Model 3 electric sedan has received some high safety ratings from other groups as well. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the car a "superior" rating in its front crash prevention test.

The car has been widely praised overall, though it had garnered criticism at different points in its brief history. The widely respected group Consumer Reports had at first held back on recommending the car, saying the vehicle had a stopping distance that fell far short of its peers and was more comparable to that of a full-size pickup truck. Tesla fixed the issue with a software update and Consumer Reports finally did recommend the vehicle.

Tesla has also been criticized for its Autopilot driver assistance system, which has been involved in several high profile crashes. NHTSA has opened investigations into some of these incidents.