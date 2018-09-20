A more diverse new Hollywood power list highlights a shift in industry leadership

This morning, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) released its list of "The Most Powerful People in Entertainment," highlighting a shift in some of the industry's top leaders following the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

Those gone from this year's list include former CBS chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves, filmmaker and former chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios John Lasseter, former Amazon Studios executive Roy Price, former ESPN president John Skipper and director and producer Brett Ratner. All five of these men have been accused of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior within the past year, and were either forced to step down or fired from their roles.

Producer Harvey Weinstein, whose numerous alleged incidents of sexual harassment were first revealed in a 2017 New York Times report, did not earn a spot on the list. According to The Hollywood Reporter, his power had started to fade even before the scandal became public.

Though Moonves doesn't make this year's list, journalist Ronan Farrow, whose reporting helped to take down the CBS executive, does. CBS executive and shareholder Shari Redstone moved up one spot to No. 5 on the list. Meanwhile, Jennifer Salke, who is now the head of Amazon Studios, makes the list, as does Lasseter's replacement, Jennifer Lee.

Disney CEO Bob Iger earned the top spot. He spoke to THR's editorial director Matthew Belloni about the #MeToo movement and its impact on the industry.