Trump identifies Korean War soldiers whose remains were returned by North Korea

President Donald Trump on Thursday identified the names of two U.S. soldiers who served in the Korean War, in what marks the first tangible results to come from June's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"Army Master Sgt. Charles H. McDaniel, 32, of Vernon, Indiana, and Army Pfc. William H. Jones, 19, of Nash County, North Carolina, are the first American remains from North Korea to be identified as a result of my Summit with Chairman Kim," Trump wrote in tweets Thursday. "These HEROES are home, they may Rest In Peace, and hopefully their families can have closure."

Trump's tweets came a day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced a 2021 deadline for denuclearization negotiations with North Korea. The chief U.S. diplomat's statement came a day after South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korea's Kim met in Pyongyang to discuss the next steps in their peace process.

In July, the North Korean government handed over what they claim are American remains in 55 boxes. The boxes, draped in United Nations flags, were then flown from the Korean Peninsula to a military laboratory in Hawaii for analysis and identification.