President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries needs to keep crude prices lower because of the military protection the U.S. provides for the region.

"The OPEC monopoly must get prices down now," Trump said in the message.

Futures prices for WTI crude, the U.S. benchmark, dipped slightly following the tweet but remained 0.2 percent higher on the day. On Wednesday, WTI climbed back above $70 a barrel. The price of oil is now up 8 percent in the last month and 17 percent for 2018.

The cartel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Iran, will meet this weekend with non-OPEC producers such as Russia to discuss production levels. That will be the last meeting before the November U.S. midterm elections.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.