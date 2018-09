Economic data due Thursday includes jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed's Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by existing home sales and leading indicators at 10 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $11 billion in nine-year and 10-month treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS).

The size of two individual bills, three separate notes and one floating rate note, all of which will be auctioned next week, will also be announced.

Trade tensions continue to rattle investor sentiment. On Monday, the U.S. administration announced that it would inflict 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, which would rise to 25 percent by year-end.

China retaliated Tuesday by announcing levies targeting over 5,000 American products worth $60 billion and to go into effect next week. The country has also filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization about the U.S.' latest round of duties.

No members of the U.S. Federal Reserve are scheduled to deliver remarks Thursday.