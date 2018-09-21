7 US cities that will pay you thousands to live there

It pays to live in small cities. Literally.

As young people flee to large metropolitan areas like San Francisco and New York, some smaller towns are facing labor shortages and dwindling populations.

To remain competitive, these cities are doling out lucrative perks to get people to move there, such as cash handouts, student loan repayments and housing incentives.

While you may not the find the hustle and bustle you'd get in larger towns, the trade-off might be worth it for a shorter commute and a lower rent. Surveys show that smaller cities have far less traffic congestion, making your trip to and from work that much faster.

The cost of living is also cheaper in smaller cities, according to an analysis of the most and least expensive cities for renters by money advice site Earnest. While Los Angelenos fork over a median rent of $2,600 a month, those in Toledo, Ohio pay just $550 per month.

If, like many millennials, you're still figuring out where you want to settle down, consider these seven cities that will pay you to move there: