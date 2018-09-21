The American Red Cross has been on the scene in the Carolinas since Hurricane Florence battered the region. The category 2 storm displaced tens of thousands of residents and impacted close to 90 thousand homes.

Since the storm, there have been more than 100 thousand overnight stays in emergency shelters across the region, and 91 percent of those stays were provided by the Red Cross.

The organization has provided evacuees with volunteer mental health and health services professionals and distributed almost nine thousand relief items, like diapers, toothbrushes and personal hygiene items.

Executives from the American Red Cross were invited to ring Friday's closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange to highlight their relief efforts in response to the storm.