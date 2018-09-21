The queue was significantly smaller than last year.

Outside the Orchard Road Apple store in Singapore the story was very different. Photos posted on social media show several hundred people waiting for the new devices.

Dubai's Apple store witnessed a similar story.

Despite the lack of people turning up to buy the latest iPhones in London, reception to the devices have been strong. Most customers CNBC spoke to in London were ready to purchase the iPhone XS Max which starts at £1,099 in the U.K. and $1,099 in the U.S.

Many people in the queue said the price was not a concern because of the important of the smartphone in today's world.

"You're using your phone everyday, you see it every time," Gowrishankar Palanivel, a buyer who had been in the queue since Thursday evening told CNBC.