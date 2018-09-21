Tech

Apple's iPhone XS and XS Max go on sale globally

  • The Apple iPhone XS and XS Max went on sale globally on Friday.
  • Lines were short outside Apple’s flagship London store but longer in other locations like Singapore.
  • Analysts are expecting the new devices to give a boost to Apple’s average selling price (ASP).
Apple's new devices arrive in store
Apple's new devices arrive in store   

Apple's iPhone XS and XS Max went on sale on Friday with the traditionally long queues outside stores missing in some flagship locations.

Outside Apple's flagship London store on Regent Street, about 25 people queued up as of around 6 a.m. local time. Some people were queuing up from 7.30 p.m. London time on Thursday.

Shoppers queue up outside Apple's store in Regent Street, London, for the new iPhone models.
Arjun Kharpal | CNBC
Shoppers queue up outside Apple's store in Regent Street, London, for the new iPhone models.

The queue was significantly smaller than last year.

Outside the Orchard Road Apple store in Singapore the story was very different. Photos posted on social media show several hundred people waiting for the new devices.

Dubai's Apple store witnessed a similar story.

Despite the lack of people turning up to buy the latest iPhones in London, reception to the devices have been strong. Most customers CNBC spoke to in London were ready to purchase the iPhone XS Max which starts at £1,099 in the U.K. and $1,099 in the U.S.

Many people in the queue said the price was not a concern because of the important of the smartphone in today's world.

"You're using your phone everyday, you see it every time," Gowrishankar Palanivel, a buyer who had been in the queue since Thursday evening told CNBC.

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max
CNBC | Andrew Evers
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

Another customer who wishes to remain unnamed said that the iPhone is replacing many other gadgets that people may have bought.

"What do you use most to check your emails? Your phone not your laptop. You use it to keep in touch with everyone. Apple is putting everything into the phone so that's why the price is high," the person told CNBC Thursday.

The short queues in London could be attributed to a number of factors. Last year, the iPhone X was in short supply, so people wanted to get their hands on the device as soon as it was released in store. This year however, the iPhone XS and XS Max are not suffering delays. Also, the iPhone XR - the cheaper iPhone - won't be on sale until October, so customers wanting that device may have decided to skip the early morning queues.

Shoppers queue up outside Apple's store in Regent Street, London, for the new iPhone models.
Arjun Kharpal | CNBC
Shoppers queue up outside Apple's store in Regent Street, London, for the new iPhone models.

Analysts are hoping that the new set of Apple devices can help the company continue to grow revenues and also the key metric of average selling price (ASP).

Counterpoint Research estimates that Apple will ship around 190 million units of the three new iPhones between September 2018 and September 2019. The analyst firm expects the XR model to account for around 50 percent of this, the XS about a third and the XS Max the remainder.

Many analysts have also raised their ASP estimates. Morgan Stanley said it expects an iPhone ASP of $793 in the year ending September 2019, up 6 percent year-on-year versus its prior estimate of $739. Apple reported an ASP of $724 in the three months ended June 30.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
AAPL
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...