Asia markets set for higher open after record highs on Wall Street

Overnight in market action stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared to a record high — its first since January — as it gained 251.22 points to close at 26,656.98. The S&P 500 also saw a new high, rising around 0.8 percent to close at 2,930.75. The Nasdaq Composite advanced by about 1 percent to 8,028.232

China's commerce ministry said Thursday it hopes the U.S. would take steps to correct its behavior. The ministry's comments came after the two largest economies in the world slapped fresh tariffs on each other's goods earlier in the week.

In currency news, the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, was at 93.912 as of 6:57 a.m. HK/SIN, off its earlier low.

The Japanese yen traded largely flat against the dollar at 112.47 yen, while the Australian dollar largely held on to its overnight gains at $0.7289, as of 7:03 a.m. HK/SIN.

Here is a look at the trading day ahead:

South Korea — Producer Price Index for the month of August

