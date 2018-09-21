Canadian pot grower Tilray drops 20% as wild week comes to an end

Shares of Canadian marijuana company Tilray fell sharply on Friday as it concluded a wild week that captivated investors everywhere.

The stock traded nearly 20 percent lower and has posted sharp moves all week. It was also the worst-performing stock in the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), which fell more than 3 percent in early trading.

Tilray shares posted a 10 percent gain on Monday, followed by surges of 29 percent and 38 percent on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The stock was driven higher on Wednesday after CEO Brendan Kennedy told CNBC's Jim Cramer that global pharmaceuticals must think about partnering cannabis producers as a "hedge" against the space. However, trading on the stock was halted five times before Wednesday's close as it failed to hold a more than 90 percent gain. Tuesday's surge came after Tilray announced the Drug Enforcement Administration approved it to import marijuana to the U.S. for medical research.

But on Thursday, the stock lost some steam as it closed 17.6 percent lower. But even with that decline, Tilray is up more than 61 percent for the week heading into Friday's open.

This week alone, Tilray's market cap has risen from about $10 billion to $13 billion and nearly reached $20 billion earlier in the week.