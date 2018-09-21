Cramer's game plan: Internalizing tariffs and getting ahead of good quarters   

The reason for the record highs in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average is staring investors in the face, CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Friday.

"We now have the strongest job market in 49 years," the "Mad Money" host said. "You might want to consider the possibility that tariffs could be — I know it's out there — a positive, not a negative."

Even with Walmart reportedly warning U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in a letter that the big-box retailer may have to raise prices to combat tariff costs, Cramer didn't anticipate sweeping negative effects.

"A company like Walmart that imports tons of stuff from the People's Republic might take a small hit for a couple of quarters, but then either the trade war gets resolved or they start sending their business to Thailand or Vietnam," he said. "In the meantime, we've got the tax cuts and a red-hot economy."

With that and the stock market's notable resilience in mind, Cramer turned to his weekly game plan: