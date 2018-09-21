Meantime, Cisneros has been dogged by sexual harassment allegations and been the subject of attack ads by the Congressional Leadership Fund, a Republican super PAC that has also targeted other Democrats in tight races. One of the PAC's ads repeated the misconduct allegation against Cisneros.

Melissa Fazli, a fellow Democrat who lost a California state Assembly race in the June primary, accused Cisneros of asking her for sex in exchange for a campaign donation. Fazli alleged in a press release posted on Twitter in May that the "inappropriate encounter" stems from a conversation she had with Cisneros in front of elevators at a hotel in San Diego during the California Democratic Party Convention.

Cisneros denied the claims when they were first reported. Moreover, campaign spokesperson Daphne Sigala last month called out the use of "special interest and dark money connections to politicize a patently false allegation."

Nic Jordan, another Cisneros campaign official, on Thursday downplayed the Monmouth poll and cited its "small sample size" and added "our own polling finds Gil doing better with voters most engaged and interested in the election."

The Monmouth poll released Sept. 18 shows 47 percent of the district voters approve of the job Trump is doing while the same percent also disapprove. The Cisneros campaign official calls that finding a sign the New Jersey university's poll is "a real outlier."

An internal poll released last month by the Cisneros campaign of 600 likely voters showed the Democrat ahead by 11 percentage points. The poll was conducted Aug. 1-6 by San Francisco-based Tulchin Research and also showed 57 percent of the voters had an unfavorable view of Trump and 41 percent a favorable view.