Have a craving for culture? Now you can get your fix for free.

On Saturday, Smithsonian Magazine is hosting its annual Museum Day, during which admission fees at over 1,500 museums, zoos and cultural centers across the country are waived. All 50 states have participating institutions, ranging from the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle, Washington to Zoo Miami in Florida.

"Museum Day goes beyond getting visitors through museum doors — it acts as a springboard to empower and help advance the hopes and ambitions of the public, particularly school-aged children and those in underrepresented communities," says Smithsonian.

For free admission and to search which institutions near you are participating in the promotion, you can search here by state, zip code or specific institution, and then download your free ticket. Your ticket provides free, general admission for two people on Sept. 22.

Some of the museums offering free admission on Saturday include the 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan, New York, (which usually has an admission fee of $15) and the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum there (which usually has a fee of $33).

In Chicago, participating museums include the Adler Planetarium (its typical fee is $12) and in San Francisco, you can get into the Cartoon Art Museum for free (its typical fee is $10).

This year, Smithsonian Magazine's Museum Day is highlighting women making history, encouraging visitors to explore the stories of female trailblazers.

