Saudi Arabia faces a tightrope walk between Trump and fellow oil producers at OPEC meeting

Trump first blamed OPEC for rising oil prices in April, renewing his demands in June and July, even after producers restored some output in June. To be sure, production problems in some countries caused the alliance to cut output more deeply than it intended, helping to boost prices. But analysts say Trump's Iran policy is playing a major role in pushing crude back to 2014 highs in the $70 to $80 a barrel range.

A news report on Tuesday that the Saudis are now comfortable with Brent crude oil prices above $80 a barrel may have prompted Trump's latest tweet.

"I don't think the Saudis are at all comfortable with Brent above $80 because that gets President Trump on Twitter," said McNally.

Raising output would also hurt many oil producers because few members of the alliance have much spare capacity. That means many would see their oil revenues shrink while a handful of producers like Saudi Arabia, Russia and the United Arab Emirates expand their market share.

Analysts say the most likely course for OPEC this weekend is to reaffirm its current policy: slightly raising output to return to its target of keeping 1.8 million barrels a day off the market. The Saudis and Russians could then exert downward pressure on oil prices by stating they stand ready to meet any shortfall in supply.

John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital, doubts that will be enough to tame oil bulls. In his view, maintaining the status quo and failing to add additional barrels will prompt more buying and higher oil prices.

"Right now, the market is decently supplied, and so [OPEC members] are going to play with fire like they always do," he said. "Whatever comment they make will be bullish and we'll go higher in the short term."

The seasonal drop in fuel demand at the end of summer will help to keep a lid on oil and gasoline prices, perhaps through the Congressional midterm elections in the first week of November, Kilduff said. However, Trump's deadline for oil buyers to stop importing Iranian barrels comes just two days before Americans go to the polls.

Kilduff expects the impact of Trump's sanctions on Iran to become clearer in the weeks after the midterm elections. Once the elections are over, the administration may be willing to tolerate a higher price at the pump.

"I believe they want to get these [Iranian] crude volumes down as much as they can,

and I think they'll be willing to suffer a higher price for a while in the name of squaring away the Middle East."

Helima Croft, global head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, also thinks some corners of the market underappreciate how serious the Trump administration is about punishing Iran. The question of how much Iranian oil the Trump administration can take off the market is just one part of the equation, she says. In her view, the market is not focused enough on how Iran will respond.