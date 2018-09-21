Teen e-cigarette use surged 75 percent in the past year, threatening booming US market

Teen use of e-cigarettes is surging so much that it's now threatening the future viability of its $6.6 billion in annual U.S. sales.

Over the past year, the number of high school students who have used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days has skyrocketed by about 75 percent, preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's annual National Youth Tobacco Survey show, according to people familiar with the data. They asked not to be identified because the report isn't yet public.

That means roughly 3 million, or about 20 percent of high school kids, are using e-cigarettes, up from 1.73 million, or 11.7 percent in last year's National Youth Tobacco Survey. The complete data set is expected to be published later this year.

The e-cigarette craze has driven what's arguably the largest uptick of teen nicotine use in decades. That follows years of cigarette smoking among teens dropping to to record lows. Teachers and parents across the country have reported more young people using e-cigarettes, particularly one brand, Juul.