The White House released a new cybersecurity strategy today, with several important changes in direction meant to give government agencies and law enforcement partners a greater ability to respond to cybercrime and nation-state attacks.

The 40-page document mostly stays the course for past initiatives -- like working to strengthen the organizations that make up the country's "critical infrastructure" industries, including electrical operators and financial institutions.

But some of the changes emphasize a shift toward a more offensive cybersecurity posture, a longtime request fromm the National Security Agency and cybersecurity branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The document also builds on efforts by the Trump and Obama administrations to "name and shame" more cybercriminals, and the countries that back them, while acknowledging the available to federal cyber operators have been limited.

"Russia, Iran, and North Korea conducted reckless cyber attacks that harmed American and America's prosperity and security depend on how we respond to international businesses and our allies and partners without paying costs likely to deter future cyber aggression," the document says.

It highlights the increasingly consolidated cybersecurity powers in U.S. agencies, with the Department of Homeland Security playing a growing domestic, consultative role in cyber defense, and the Department of Defense taking a more robust offensive stance than before.