Other surveys suggest voters may not care all that much about Kavanaugh getting confirmed. Opposition to the appeals judge rose among registered voters nationally in the last month following his confirmation hearings and the assault allegation, according to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Thursday. Only 34 percent of voters want him on the top U.S. court, versus 38 percent who oppose his confirmation, it found.

Another factor plays in McCaskill's favor. Forty-five percent of Missouri likely voters approve of the job Trump is doing as president, while 46 percent disapprove, according to a recent NBC News/Marist poll. The president's reception there appears to have dipped since 2016, when he carried the state by nearly 20 percentage points.

Of course, Democrats running in states Trump won with an even wider margin face a worse political dilemma than McCaskill as they try to tout bipartisan credentials. In West Virginia, Trump triumphed with a more than 40-point victory, while he carried North Dakota by more than 30 points.

Factors outside of the Democrats' control may drive their decisions on Kavanaugh. His nomination will only fail if two Republicans oppose him. Therefore, if all GOP senators indicate they will back him, some Democrats may join them in order to hedge their political bets. Such a move would also risk angering Democrats in their states.

Trump is unlikely to forget about the Supreme Court when he campaigns for Republican Senate candidates in the coming weeks. He mentioned Kavanaugh multiple times as he rallied for Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., in Las Vegas Thursday night. Heller is the most vulnerable Senate Republican this year.

"We got Gorsuch. ... We're going to get Brett. I have very good people," Trump said at the rally.