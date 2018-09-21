Sen. Claire McCaskill's fight for her political life just got more complicated.
The Missouri Democrat said Wednesday she will oppose President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. McCaskill, deadlocked in her re-election bid in a state where the president triumphed in 2016, also voted against Justice Neil Gorsuch's confirmation last year.
McCaskill's opposition to the judge hands more fodder to Republicans in the red state, who already hammered the senator over her reluctance to support Trump's court choice. The president heads to Missouri on Friday, when he will likely slam McCaskill for her vote as he rallies support for her challenger, Missouri's GOP Attorney General Josh Hawley.
McCaskill, saying Kavanaugh will boost the influence of wealthy donors in elections, became the first of the five most vulnerable Senate Democrats to oppose Trump's choice. The GOP onslaught against McCaskill foreshadows what her four colleagues running in states Trump won easily could face in the six weeks before November if they join her in opposing Trump's court pick.