The film, which also features Marvel's first female director, Anna Boden — working with her directing partner Ryan Fleck — will undoubtedly be woven into the fabric of Marvel's next wave of blockbuster films, said Karie Bible, a box-office analyst for Exhibitor Relations, a movie consulting firm.

For starters, Feige said Captain Marvel is supposed to connect the dots to next May's untitled "Avengers 4."

And at a time when Hollywood studios are dealing with greater competition from streaming video services and some signs of fatigue at the box office, the message has come through loud and clear that representation of women and minorities is key for the continued success of big movies.

"Wonder Woman," directed by Patty Jenkins in 2017, grossed $821 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, and has a 93 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes' "Tomatometer." Its sequel, "Wonder Woman:1984," comes out November 2019.

Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman symbolize something far greater for the future of cinematography than just being box-office successes. They represent the next wave of Hollywood blockbusters.

"It's all about consistency when studios are talking about world-building franchises. Gal Gadot and Wonder Woman are the indisputable foundation of the current DC movie universe," said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst for BoxOffice.com.

Marvel Studios has several franchises concluding, like "Iron Man" and "Captain America," and an uncertain future awaits another major box-office draw after controversial tweets by "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gun led to his firing.

DC also has more riding on "Wonder Woman" than ever before. It has been reported that "Man of Steel" actor Henry Cavill will be stepping down as Superman, while Ben Affleck could be replaced as Batman due to his public struggles with alcohol. These headlines follow failures by DC to turn its Detective Comics Extended Universe into recurring box-office hits in which superhero characters share films. It is the once overshadowed starred that is now shining: Israeli actress Gal Gadot and her "Wonder Woman"franchise.

DC did not respond to a request for comment.