Amarin shares surge 300% after fish oil capsule showed benefits to heart patients in trial

Amarin Corporation shares surged on Monday after the biopharmaceutical company's fish oil capsule showed dramatic benefits in a clinical trial.

Amarin's capsule, Vascepa, significantly reduced serious cardiovascular events compared to a placebo, according to Amarin's trial results which looked at 8,179 statin-treated adults with elevated cardiovascular risk.

"We are delighted with these topline study results," John Thero, president and CEO of Amarin, said in a press release.

Shares of Amarin were more than 300 percent higher in premarket trading Monday, around $12.40 a share. The stock had closed at $2.99 on Friday. Amarin was down more than 25 percent this year through Friday's close.