Cramer's lightning round: Oil refiner Total is a winner in this environment

Total SA: "Total is a winner in this environment with oil going up and not stuck in the Permian. I say yes."

Bluebird Bio Inc.: "I like the CAR-T. Remember, these are all spec plays, but I like it very much. And I've got to tell you, all of the biotechs look a little better. I like Gilead too right here. I'm calling a little bottom."

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.: "No. No. I don't like the fracking-related stocks. I think that that business is slowing, so let's be very careful."

Nucor: "I've been telling members of the ActionAlertsPlus.com club that I'm being patient with Nucor. I think they should've had a better one when they gave you that outlook recently. It was disappointing. They've got to stop having one-time problems or we're going to have to change our view."

International Paper Company: "[The plastic straw issue] makes tons of sense, but I've got to tell you, it has not translated to earnings. Why? Because people feel there's too much capacity coming on. A lot of times when you can't see the capacity coming on, like with Micron – that's what happened to Micron's stock, which you know I think has bottomed – you end up being in a situation where you say, 'Wow, what is the hidden problem here?' It's capacity."

Nokia: "I don't have a catalyst. I don't know why I should recommend it other than a 4 percent yield and, frankly, that's not enough to pull the trigger for."

Alibaba: "I happen to like BABA, but I do not like China and I'm going to stay away as long as we continue to have this trade skirmish."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Nucor.