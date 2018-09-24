Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is reportedly on the way out

Rosenstein's expected resignation will immediately raise questions about the fate of the ongoing investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is probing Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.

Rosenstein's job security was called into question after The New York Times reported last week that the No. 2 DOJ official had discussed invoking the 25th amendment to remove Trump, and had also talked about surreptitiously recording the president.

Rosenstein oversees the special counsel investigation, and has appointed Mueller to run the Russia probe last year, after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the case.

The special counsel's office declined to comment on the report.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on Axios' report. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to CNBC's inquiry.

Trump has repeatedly blasted Mueller's inquiry, which also is focused on possible collusion with Russia by members of the Trump campaign.

He has called the investigation a "witch hunt," and has repeatedly vented frustration about Sessions' recusal, which directly led to Mueller's appointment by Rosenstein.