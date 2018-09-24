Politics

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is reportedly on the way out

  • Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is resigning, according to Axios, which cited a source familiar with the matter.
  • "He's expecting to be fired," a source close to Rosenstein told Axios, the website reported Monday. He plans to step down, Axios reported.
  • Rosenstein's expected resignation will immediately raise questions about the fate of the ongoing investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is probing Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is resigning Monday, according to Axios, which cited a source familiar with the matter.

NBC News' Pete Williams, however, reported that Rosenstein would not resign of his own accord, and that he will only depart if the White House fired him. He will refuse to resign if asked to do so, Williams added.

Bloomberg later reported that the White House accepted Rosenstein's resignation, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Rosenstein oversees the special counsel investigation, and has appointed Mueller to run the Russia probe last year, after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the case.

Rosenstein's job security was called into question after The New York Times reported last week that the No. 2 DOJ official had discussed invoking the 25th amendment to remove Trump, and had also talked about surreptitiously recording the president.

Rosenstein oversees the special counsel investigation, and has appointed Mueller to run the Russia probe last year, after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the case.

The special counsel's office declined to comment on the report.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on Axios' report. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to CNBC's inquiry.

Trump has repeatedly blasted Mueller's inquiry, which also is focused on possible collusion with Russia by members of the Trump campaign.

He has called the investigation a "witch hunt," and has repeatedly vented frustration about Sessions' recusal, which directly led to Mueller's appointment by Rosenstein.

Rosenstein's expected departure comes on the heels of a guilty plea by Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort to conspiracy charges related to his consulting work in Ukraine, which predates his role on the campaign.

As part of the investigation, Mueller's team has been locked in an ongoing back-and-forth with Trump's legal team over an in-person interview with the president.

Trump's lawyers, including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, have signaled that Trump is unwilling to sit for an interview, calling it a "perjury trap" and setting up a potential challenge for Mueller to subpoena the president.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

