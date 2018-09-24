Markets

European markets seen mostly lower as fresh US-China trade tariffs kick in

  • Markets around the globe continue to dwell over what the future holds for U.S. China relations, as the two major nations fail to meet eye to eye over trade.
  • In the corporate space, Comcast won the auction for a takeover of U.K. broadcaster Sky on Saturday, submitting a much higher bid against Twenty-First Century Fox.

European stocks are set to open Monday on a relatively negative note, as investors brace for the ramifications of another round of tariffs from two major economies.

The FTSE 100 is seen 28 points lower at 7,462, the CAC is expected to open up 27 points at 5,479, while the DAX is poised to start down some 50 points at 12,381, according to IG.

Markets around the globe continue to dwell over what the future holds for U.S. China relations, as the two major nations fail to meet eye to eye over trade. Monday marks the day when the latest round of tariffs — which target products from both the U.S. and China — come into effect, adding nervousness to markets, as investors question what this will mean for the two countries going forward.

The latest round sees the U.S. inflict 10 percent of levied duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, which is set to rise to 25 percent by year-end. China meanwhile has retaliated, targeting duties on more than 5,000 American goods, worth a total of $60 billion.

The latest blow comes after both countries have already imposed billions worth of tariffs on one another, highlighting that this tit-for-tat trade war shows no signs of waning. A recent report by the Wall Street Journal stated that China had cancelled mid-level trade discussion with the States, along with a proposed visit to Washington to try and alleviate matters. Consequently, investors will be keeping a close eye on stocks that could be impacted by such levies, including basic resources and technology stocks.

Meanwhile, the U.K.'s relationship with the European Union remains tense between both groups and within the British political party system itself. Last week at a summit in Austria, EU leaders rejected U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's "Chequers" plan, stating that more had to be looked into when it came to trade and the U.K.'s border with Ireland.

In the latest, the British opposition Labour party saw its leader Jeremy Corbyn state that he would support a second Brexit referendum vote if his party decided to pursue this move. The party could hold a ballot this week on whether a potential second public referendum vote should remain on the table, if May fails to pass her proposal to exit the EU through parliament, Reuters reported over the weekend.

In the corporate space, Comcast won the auction for a takeover of U.K. broadcaster Sky on Saturday, submitting a higher bid against Twenty-First Century Fox, in a three-round auction that put two of America's largest media organizations against one another.

In oil news, Saudi Arabia's oil minister rebuffed President Donald Trump's recent accusations that OPEC was trying to push crude prices higher, when speaking to journalists Sunday at the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) in Algiers.

On the economic data front, the Ifo Business Climate Index is due out at 9 a.m. U.K. time.

