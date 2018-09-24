Here's how much money people in their 50s have in their 401(k)s

If you're not setting aside 10 to 15 percent of your income or you don't have the equivalent of six times your salary saved by age 50, don't panic.

As Bach tells CNBC Make It: "If you're looking at these charts and it's depressing you ... here's what I can tell you: It's never too late to start investing and the best time to start is now. We've seen many people who look at these charts at 50 and have zero in savings — maybe they've gone through a divorce or they've lost a job or a business or the recession forced them to take a step back. Well, now you've just got to get back up and get going again."

There are strategies you can use that will help you get to, or nearer to, where you need to be.

First things first: "When you are hired with an employer, make sure that you are inquiring about 401(k) benefits," says Taylor. "Find out what kind of 401(k) they have and make sure you get enrolled as soon as you're eligible. A lot of employers will automatically enroll you, but you can always proactively enroll."

Next, find out if your company offers a 401(k) match. If they do, take full advantage of it, says Taylor: "If there is a match that's 3 percent, make sure that you're saving at least 3 percent. Otherwise, you're leaving free money on the table."