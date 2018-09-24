Here's how much money people in their 50s have in their 401(k)s

By age 50, retirement-plan provider Fidelity recommends having at least six times your salary in savings in order to retire comfortably at age 67, and by age 55, seven times your salary. Is the average fifty-something with a retirement account on track?
As of the second quarter of 2018, Americans between 50 and 59 years old with a 401(k) had an average balance of $174,200 and were contributing 10 percent of their paychecks. Those numbers come from Fidelity, which also found that employers were matching, on average, 4.9 percent, which put the total savings rate for fifty-somethings at 14.9 percent.
Fidelity reports that Americans aged 50 to 59 are saving more in their 401(k)s than they were five years ago: In 2013, they had an average balance of $128,900.