Apple's new Mac software, macOS Mojave, is available now. The software was first announced in June and brings a lot of changes to the Mac experience.

Users will find a new "dark mode" available on all of the Mac's built-in apps. Instead of having a bright gray user interface, everything is a darker color, which some people find more pleasing to use. Mojave also lets you set a dynamic desktop that adjusts to the time of day. The stock background, a scene in the Mojave desert, gets darker at night and lights back up in the morning. It's also easier to keep your desktop clean of clutter, thanks to a new Stacks feature that automatically sorts and groups files on your home screen.

But Mojave is more than a visual makeover. Apple has also added some key iOS apps to macOS, including News and Stocks. The News app syncs with your iOS devices, allowing you to pick up reading where you left off on your iPhone or iPad. More importantly, this support opens the door for more iPhone apps to make their way to the Mac in the future.

There are lots of other features, like the ability to control your smart home devices right from your computer, a new Mac App Store and, later this fall, support for group FaceTime video calls.

Here's how to install it:

- Tap the Apple menu in the top-left corner of your Mac.

- Open the App Store.

- Select 'Updates' from the top-right.

- Choose the option to install Mojave.