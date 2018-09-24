Between the country's two biggest lottery games, nearly $500 million in jackpot money is on the table this week.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $303 million and Powerball's top prize is now $193 million, following weekend drawings that yielded no tickets hitting all winning numbers.

If you manage to nab the jackpot in either of this week's drawings — Tuesday night for Mega Millions and Wednesday night for Powerball — the first thing to do is take a deep breath and resist the urge to announce your exciting news to the world, experts say.