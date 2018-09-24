Pro Analysis

Picking winners and losers from the historic S&P 500 reorganization

A drumline performs at the Electronic Arts EA Play event at E3 in Los Angeles, California.
A drumline performs at the Electronic Arts EA Play event at E3 in Los Angeles, California.

The introduction of the communications services sector may give investors a good entry point for a number of popular stocks as Wall Street looks to clean up its classifications.

A deluge of rebalancing should drive investor money toward household names like Verizon, Alphabet, The Walt Disney Company and Electronic Arts, according to J.P. Morgan equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas.

"The key change is the reclassification of Telecom Services as Communication Services sector," Lakos-Bujas wrote Monday. "Sector reclassification on its own can trigger significant rebalancing in quant portfolios even if the stocks' fundamentals are unchanged."

