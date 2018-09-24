Tyler Perry's former Atlanta mansion is on sale for $25 million — take a look inside

An Atlanta, Georgia mansion that Tyler Perry once owned is on sale for $25 million, according to Curbed Atlanta.

Comedian and mogul Perry, known for making movies like October's "Boo 2! A Madea Halloween," which made $48 million worldwide, purchased the property in the ritzy Buckhead neighborhood in 2007 for $9 million. He reportedly spent millions more building it out, according to "The Atlanta Journal-Constitution." In May 2016, Perry sold the mansion for $17.5 million. At the time, it was reportedly Atlanta's most expensive residential home sale. The buyer, TV evangelist David Turner, is now selling the home for $25 million.

Take a look inside.