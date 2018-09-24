VISIT CNBC.COM

Tyler Perry's former Atlanta mansion is on sale for $25 million — take a look inside

Director, producer and actor Tyler Perry attends Build Series to discuss the film 'Acrimony' at Build Studio on March 26, 2018 in New York City
Desiree Navarro | WireImage | Getty Images
Director, producer and actor Tyler Perry attends Build Series to discuss the film 'Acrimony' at Build Studio on March 26, 2018 in New York City

An Atlanta, Georgia mansion that Tyler Perry once owned is on sale for $25 million, according to Curbed Atlanta.

Comedian and mogul Perry, known for making movies like October's "Boo 2! A Madea Halloween," which made $48 million worldwide, purchased the property in the ritzy Buckhead neighborhood in 2007 for $9 million. He reportedly spent millions more building it out, according to "The Atlanta Journal-Constitution." In May 2016, Perry sold the mansion for $17.5 million. At the time, it was reportedly Atlanta's most expensive residential home sale. The buyer, TV evangelist David Turner, is now selling the home for $25 million.

Take a look inside.

The $25 million mansion in Buckhead, Atlanta, Georgia.
Chase Mizell
The $25 million mansion in Buckhead, Atlanta, Georgia.

The 35,000-square-foot French Provincial mansion sits on 17 acres.

The $25 million mansion in Buckhead, Atlanta, Georgia
Chase Mizell
The $25 million mansion in Buckhead, Atlanta, Georgia

It has seven bedrooms and nine full bathrooms, an underground ballroom, a parking deck, a helipad, a separate guest house, an infinity-edge outdoor pool, a lighted tennis court and a home movie theater.

The $25 million mansion in Buckhead, Atlanta, Georgia.
Chase Mizell
The $25 million mansion in Buckhead, Atlanta, Georgia.

The marble entryway has Corinthian columns.

The $25 million mansion in Buckhead, Atlanta, Georgia.
Chase Mizell
The $25 million mansion in Buckhead, Atlanta, Georgia.

There's a great room with double-height ceilings and a grand fireplace. The kitchen has coffered ceilings, a chandelier and it opens out to a balcony.

The $25 million mansion in Buckhead, Atlanta, Georgia.
Chase Mizell
The $25 million mansion in Buckhead, Atlanta, Georgia.

The master suite has floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the property.

The $25 million mansion in Buckhead, Atlanta, Georgia.
Chase Mizell
The $25 million mansion in Buckhead, Atlanta, Georgia.

In August 2017, Perry bought a 17,245-square-foot mansion in Sherman Oaks, California, for $14.5 million. He flipped it and recently sold it to Grammy award-winning recording artist Pharrell Williams for $15.6 million, reported the Los Angeles Times.

