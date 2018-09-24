Department Stores

Sears CEO proposes restructuring plan to avoid bankruptcy

  • The hedge fund owned by Sears CEO Eddie Lampert proposed restructuring the department store chain's debt.
  • The proposal is an attempt to avoid bankruptcy.
  • ESL wants to reduce Sears' debt by about 78 percent to approximately $1.2 billion.
Sears CEO Eddie Lampert is making his biggest push yet to avoid bankruptcy.

Lampert's hedge fund ESL Investments, which has a controlling ownership stake in Sears, is proposing a way to restructure the struggling department store chain's debt.

Lampert personally owns roughly 31 percent of the retailer's shares outstanding today, while ESL owns about 19 percent.

The proposal comes as Sears risks breaching its debt covenants and faces a significant payment on Oct. 15. ESL's efforts to infuse cash into the company by selling its storied Kenmore appliance and home improvement business have been held up by a special committee of the board of directors. Meantime, after years of selling off businesses and real estate to keep to the company afloat, the teetering retailer is at its final steps in what it can offer lenders as collateral in a restructuring.

To to help manage its liabilities, Sears has been working with investment bank Lazard, people familiar with the talks told CNBC. The boutique bank has a specialty in restructuring and bankruptcies, including managing the Toys R Us liquidation.

Lazard declined to comment.

In a letter to the special committee earlier this year, Lampert asked the board reach out to Sears' debt holders to assess their views on restructuring.

In the proposal, Lampert has asked Sears' board to sell off roughly $1.75 billion worth of assets, which would reduce the retailer's total debt to $1.24 billion, according to the documents filed Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lampert is also proposing Sears sell about $1.5 billion worth of real estate, much of which has been used as collateral in the past to generate liquidity. Some of the stores in such a transaction would be leased back to Sears, the proposal said.

"ESL's proposal is designed to help create sufficient runway for Sears Holdings to continue its transformation and return to profitability for the benefit of its many stakeholders," ESL President Kunal S. Kamlani said in an email to CNBC. "We would welcome broad participation from investors and encourage the Sears Board and other interested parties to work with us as quickly as possible to advance the transactions we have proposed or offer reasonable alternatives."

It believes its liability management proposal could save Sears $33 million in cash interest costs and eliminate $1.1 billion in debt.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

