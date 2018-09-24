Sears CEO proposes restructuring plan to avoid bankruptcy

Sears CEO Eddie Lampert is making his biggest push yet to avoid bankruptcy.

Lampert's hedge fund ESL Investments, which has a controlling ownership stake in Sears, is proposing a way to restructure the struggling department store chain's debt.

Lampert personally owns roughly 31 percent of the retailer's shares outstanding today, while ESL owns about 19 percent.

The proposal comes as Sears risks breaching its debt covenants and faces a significant payment on Oct. 15. ESL's efforts to infuse cash into the company by selling its storied Kenmore appliance and home improvement business have been held up by a special committee of the board of directors. Meantime, after years of selling off businesses and real estate to keep to the company afloat, the teetering retailer is at its final steps in what it can offer lenders as collateral in a restructuring.

To to help manage its liabilities, Sears has been working with investment bank Lazard, people familiar with the talks told CNBC. The boutique bank has a specialty in restructuring and bankruptcies, including managing the Toys R Us liquidation.

Lazard declined to comment.

In a letter to the special committee earlier this year, Lampert asked the board reach out to Sears' debt holders to assess their views on restructuring.