Singapore Airlines takes delivery of a plane to fly world's longest direct route

Singapore Airlines has taken delivery of a new plane that will perform the world's longest commercial non-stop service by miles flown.

The Airbus A350-900ULR will travel on October 11 from Singapore to Newark Liberty International Airport, covering 9,000 nautical miles (9,537 miles) in about 19 hours.

It is the first of the seven in the same series on order by Singapore Airlines. Two will be used to travel to and from New Jersey while the remaining five will be used for a Singapore-Los Angeles services commencing on 2 November, 2018.

With the new ULR (ultra long range) flights, Singapore said that total U.S. flight frequency will increase from 40 to 53 per week by December.