Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

CenturyLink shares fell about 4 percent in after-hours trading following news that CFO Sunit Patel has resigned from the telecom company, effective Sept. 28. VP of Finance Neel Dev will act as the interim CFO until a permanent replacement is found. Patel will join T-Mobile US as an executive vice president on October 1.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock rose more than 2 percent in after-hours trading after the company announced positive topline results in the Phase 2a clinical trial of its abdominal pain reliever. The drug, olorinab, is being developed to treat abdominal pain associated with gastrointestinal diseases, such as Crohn's disease.

PetIQ stock fell more than 3 percent in after-hours trading after the company commenced a public offering of 8 million shares in common stock. The pet medication company will offer 2 million shares directly, and other stockholders will sell 3 million shares each of Class A and Class B common stock.

Verastem shares fell nearly 2 percent in the extended session after being halted by the Nasdaq, following approval of its cancer drug Copiktra by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Copiktra is designed to treat patients with lymphoma.