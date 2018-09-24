Suze Orman says this is the biggest mistake you can make with your retirement savings 

Getting rid of debt is great for your financial health, but becoming debt-free shouldn't come at the expense of your future.

That's why you shouldn't use money from your retirement fund to pay off your student loans or eliminate credit card debt, says financial expert and bestselling author of "Women and Money" Suze Orman.

About 11 million Americans tap into their 401(k)s each year. Though Orman understands the temptation, she warns that taking a loan from your 401(k) to pay off debt is the "biggest mistake you will ever make."