If you haven't seen this tax-advantaged savings account offered alongside your health-care plan, odds are that you'll come across it this year.

Say hello to the health savings account, a way for workers to put money away either on a pre-tax or tax-deductible basis, have it grow free of taxes and then take tax-free withdrawals in order to pay for qualified medical costs.

Typically these so-called HSAs work in conjunction with high-deductible health insurance.

This coverage, which is also known as a consumer directed health plan, comes with a deductible of at least $1,350 for self-only coverage or $2,700 for family plans in 2019.

You cannot fund an HSA if you are on Medicare.

More than 9 out of 10 employers expect to offer high-deductible plans in 2019, according to a recent survey by the National Business Group on Health.