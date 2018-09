Global markets remained jittery on Monday as fresh levies that target products in the U.S. and China kick in. Washington inflicted 10 percent of levied duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods; this is set to rise to 25 percent by year-end. China has retaliated, targeting duties on more than 5,000 American goods worth a total of $60 billion.

In data, the Dallas Fed's Texas Manufacturing Outlook survey is scheduled to be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $48 billion in 13-week bills and $42 billion in 26-week bills. An auction of $37 billion in two-year notes will also occur, along with a size announcement of a four-week bill, due to be auctioned Tuesday.

No members of the U.S. Federal Reserve are scheduled to speak Monday. The latest meeting by the Federal Open Market Committee is due to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Analysts are expecting the U.S. central bank to announce a quarter point rate hike Wednesday, and will be paying close attention to the event to see if the Fed provides any signals as to where monetary policy is heading.