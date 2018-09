The moves in pre-market trade come after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit record highs during the previous session on Friday.

The latest round of trade tariffs between the U.S and China commenced Monday, with Washington inflicting 10 percent of levied duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods; this is set to rise to 25 percent by year-end. China has retaliated, targeting duties on more than 5,000 American goods worth a total of $60 billion.

Coming up Monday, the Dallas Fed's Texas Manufacturing Outlook survey is scheduled to be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

In the corporate space, investors will likely be digesting the news that Comcast secured a takeover of U.K. broadcaster Sky on Saturday, submitting a much higher bid than Twenty-First Century Fox, in a three-round auction. On Monday, the U.K. broadcaster recommended its shareholders to accept an offer from Comcast, following its takeover offer.