Futures were lower this morning as new tariffs kick in. This comes ahead of the final trading week of September, a widely divergent month which has seen the Dow up 3.0 percent, the S&P 500 up 1 percent, while the Nasdaq slides, down 1.5 percent. (CNBC)

Satellite radio company SiriusXM (SIRI) is acquiring music streaming service Pandora in a $3.5 billion all-stock deal. Pandora shares were surging in the premarket, while Sirius XM shares were under some pressure. (CNBC)

Comcast (CMCSA) won the bidding for British broadcaster Sky in a weekend auction, with a $40 billion offer, against 21st Century Fox (FOXA). Fox currently owns 39 percent of Sky, and that stake is among the assets in the process of being sold to Walt Disney (DIS). Comcast shares were losing about 5 percent in premarket trading. (CNBC)



There are no economic reports on the calendar for today ahead of what will be an otherwise busy week for economic numbers. The Fed meets tomorrow and Wednesday with the central bank widely expected to hike interest rates. (CNBC)

There are no corporate earnings reports of note out this morning, while Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant parent Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) is one of the few companies set to issue quarterly numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

Brent crude prices hit to a four-year high this morning after OPEC declined to announce an immediate increase in production despite calls by President Donald Trump for action to raise global supply. U.S. oil was also higher. (Reuters)



