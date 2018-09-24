Morning Brief

Wall Street is set for a lower open as Trump's new China tariffs kick in

BY THE NUMBERS

Futures were lower this morning as new tariffs kick in. This comes ahead of the final trading week of September, a widely divergent month which has seen the Dow up 3.0 percent, the S&P 500 up 1 percent, while the Nasdaq slides, down 1.5 percent. (CNBC)

Satellite radio company SiriusXM (SIRI) is acquiring music streaming service Pandora in a $3.5 billion all-stock deal. Pandora shares were surging in the premarket, while Sirius XM shares were under some pressure. (CNBC)

Comcast (CMCSA) won the bidding for British broadcaster Sky in a weekend auction, with a $40 billion offer, against 21st Century Fox (FOXA). Fox currently owns 39 percent of Sky, and that stake is among the assets in the process of being sold to Walt Disney (DIS). Comcast shares were losing about 5 percent in premarket trading. (CNBC)

* Sky advises shareholders to accept Comcast offer 'immediately' (CNBC)
* Hulu hangs in the balance of Comcast-Sky deal — and Disney is watching (CNBC)

There are no economic reports on the calendar for today ahead of what will be an otherwise busy week for economic numbers. The Fed meets tomorrow and Wednesday with the central bank widely expected to hike interest rates. (CNBC)

There are no corporate earnings reports of note out this morning, while Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant parent Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) is one of the few companies set to issue quarterly numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

Brent crude prices hit to a four-year high this morning after OPEC declined to announce an immediate increase in production despite calls by President Donald Trump for action to raise global supply. U.S. oil was also higher. (Reuters)

* Saudi Aramco CEO can't say whether IPO will happen by 2020 (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

The latest round of tariffs targeting U.S. and Chinese goods went into effect today, raising the stakes in an escalating trade war between the world's two largest economies. Many expect the U.S. to go ahead with a fourth round. (CNBC)

* Trump's tariffs threaten to shatter China's economy. It already has cracks (CNBC)

As he begins the sequel to his United Nations debut, President Donald Trump will again confront the dangers posed by North Korea's nuclear threat. However, North Korea may appear somewhat less ominous than a year ago.(AP)

The university professor who accused Brett Kavanaugh, Trump's Supreme Court nominee, of sexual assault will testify before a Senate panel on Thursday about her allegation, her lawyers and the committee said over the weekend. (Reuters)

* Kavanaugh faces another allegation of sexual misconduct (Axios)
* Feinstein calls for delay in Kavanaugh nomination after new allegation (Washington Post)

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosentein last year discussed possibly secretly recording Trump, and talked about getting members of Trump's cabinet to invoke the Constitution to declare him unfit to remain as president, The New York Times reported.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is still weighing whether to run for president in 2020, will reportedly be heading to Beverly Hills next month for a fundraiser to support his American Possibilities PAC. (Hollywood Reporter)

J.P. Morgan (JPM) is opening 50 new branches in Philadelphia, Delaware and southern New Jersey over the next five years. This is part of a plan disclosed in January to open 400 branches across the country. CEO Jamie Dimon joins CNBC for an interview at 11 a.m. ET.

Apple (AAPL) wants its streaming TV shows to be without sex, violence, or profanity, according to a Wall Street Journal report. It highlights the iPhone maker's conservative approach to its nascent original content strategy.

The CEO of Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google unit denied reports of efforts to politically bias internet search results, according to an Axios report. The Wall Street Journal had reported last week that such efforts were discussed but not implemented.

STOCKS TO WATCH

Amarin Corporation (AMRN) shares surged 300 percent this morning after the biopharma company's fish oil capsule showed dramatic benefits in a clinical trial for heart patients.

U.S. designer group Michael Kors (KORS) is near a deal to buy Versace, which would value the iconic Italian luxury fashion house at about $2 billion, according to multiple reports.

Barrick Gold (ABX) is buying Randgold Resources (GOLD) in an all-stock deal that creates the world's largest gold company with a market value of $18 billion.

Delta Air Lines (DAL), American Airlines Group (AAL), United Continental (UAL), Southwest (LUV) and other airline stocks may benefit after lawmakers dropped a "reasonable fee" proposal for baggage and change fees from legislation reauthorizing the FAA.

PayPal (PYPL) replaced the top executive at its Venmo payment service for the second time in two years. Amit Jhawar was named general manager of Venmo last month, after serving as operation chief of PayPal's Braintree business.

WATERCOOLER

Tiger Woods was moved to the brink of tears after capturing his first title since 2013 with a two-stroke triumph at the Tour Championship in Atlanta over the weekend that proved he was far from washed up at the age of 42. (Reuters)

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
593
---
KO
---
AAPL
---
TSLA
---
CPB
---
GOOGL
---