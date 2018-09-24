They wore black and walked out.

At 1 p.m. today, people across the U.S. took to the streets and social media in support of a national walkout organized by anti-sexual harassment group #TimesUp. The event was planned in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez, women who have both accused Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. He denies the allegations.

Advocacy groups encouraged supporters to wear black, leave their workplaces and use the hashtag #BelieveSurvivors on social media posts. The Facebook event shared by Tarana Burke, the #MeToo movement founder, had more than 20,000 participants.

Some professors at Yale Law School cancelled classes on Monday to let students protest the Kavanaugh hearing, according to Campus Reform. More than 100 students traveled from the campus in New Haven, Connecticut to Washington, D.C. to protest at the Capitol building. (Kavanaugh graduated from Yale Law School, and one of the alleged assaults occurred when he was a student there.)

Many others showed their support by crowding public squares and government buildings.