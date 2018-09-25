Asia stocks fall following US political uncertainty, trade tensions

In market action overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 181.45 points to close at 26,562.05. The S&P 500 also slid by 0.4 percent to close at 2,919.37, while the Nasdaq Composite bucked the trend and rose 0.1 percent to 7,993.25.

The moves stateside came on the back of reports that U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was on the verge of resigning or being fired. The White House later released a statement saying Rosenstein and President Donald Trump "will meet on Thursday" amid the conflicting media reports.

The U.S.-China trade war also remains a focus for markets, with the two economic powerhouses exchanging trade blows on Monday as new tariffs went into effect. China had earlier rejected an invitation by the U.S. to restart trade negotiations.

In currency news, the Japanese yen was trading largely flat at 112.79 against the dollar, while the Australian dollar remained largely unchanged at $0.7252, as of 8:08 a.m. HK/SIN.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, was at 94.232 as of 8:08 a.m. HK/SIN, off its earlier highs.

In the oil markets, prices continued ticking up in the morning of Asian trade. The global benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.12 percent at $81.30 per barrel, while U.S. crude futures saw a slight increase to $72.11 per barrel. On Monday, Brent crude prices spiked by more than 3 percent on the back of both Saudi Arabia and Russia ruling out any immediate increase in oil production.

— Reuters contributed to this report.