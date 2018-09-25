BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC'S LESLIE PICKER: SURVEYMONKEY UPSIZES IPO TO 15M SHARES

WHEN: Today, Tuesday, September 25, 2018

MELISSA LEE: We've got some breaking news on the SurveyMonkey IPO. Let's get back to Leslie Picker at headquarters. Leslie.

LESLIE PICKER: Hey, Melissa. We told you a little bit ago that SurveyMonkey was pricing above the range at $12 per share. We have additional details to share now that the company has upsized the number of shares it plans to offer to investors to 15 million shares. So $12 a share, 15 million shares. That's about a $180 million offering size. The company had initially been planning on offering 13.5 million shares at a $9 to $11 range. Now that's been massively upsized, largely thanks to investor demand. All of that based on what several sources have told me in conversations. We are expecting an announcement out shortly. Back over to you.

