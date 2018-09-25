Chinese anger grows as US agrees fresh arms sale to Taiwan

China has reacted with anger to the news that the United States is ready to approve a $330 million arms sale to neigboring Taiwan.

The contract was confirmed in a Pentagon news release on Monday that detailed an inventory of spare parts and repairs to be bought from the U.S. for Taiwanese military aircraft.

At a daily press conference on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Geng Shuang, expressed anger over the deal and said China had already made its feelings clear to U.S. representatives.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in its statement that the proposed sale would "contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security and defensive capability of the recipient."

The statement added that Taiwan continues to be "an important force for political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region."