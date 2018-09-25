"I decided my junior year I wanted to study abroad, and honestly I didn't like languages, but I picked Italian because I was told it was the easiest to pick up, but I fell in love with it and I wasn't terrible at it. I got pretty good. And I was like, 'Yeah, I want to go to Italy and I love coffee and art,'" Systrom says in conversation with Masters of Scale host and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

Systrom brought with him his own very expensive camera.

"It was like the exact lens you want to use with the sharpest glass that you could get," Systrom says to Hoffman. "My professor Charlie looks at me with my camera – which is, I think an embodiment of my personality of perfection – and he looked at me and he was like, 'No, no, no. Like you're not here to do perfection. Give me that.'

"So I did and I thought he was going to tweak with the settings and then he went into the other room came back with a plastic camera. He's like, 'You're not allowed to use your camera for the next three months.' And I had like, saved for this thing. So he gives me this camera and I'm like looking at it, it's like a toy camera."

Systrom's photography professor Charlie gave Systrom a Holga.

"If you haven't seen a Holga, it's like a toy camera. It's got a plastic lens and like, light leaks into the side of it if you're not careful. He's like, 'You have to learn to love imperfection,'" Systrom says.

Systrom learned to use the Holga, and he started to appreciate the aesthetic of the photos the Holga produced too.

"I started taking pictures on the go, when I was around Florence and I would bring it back and he would show me how to develop these photos and they were square, first of all, but they were like slightly blurry and slightly artistic and then he showed me how to add chemicals to the development bath so that it could actually tone the black and white photo with different colors," Systrom says.

"So if you're listening to this and, you know, Instagram, you see a connection. Right? Like square photos and filtering photos."

Early on in Systrom's own Instagram profile, as he points out, the posts are especially simple, reminiscent of the pictures he took with the Holga, he says.

"If you go back to my profile and scroll all the way back, I mean, it's blurry, it looks like they're a light leaks, et cetera, and two and two just came together."

Indeed, here are a few posts from Systrom's account from 2010.