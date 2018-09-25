Geopolitical uncertainties and trade concerns are clouding the IPO landscape in 2018

Ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and trade issues continue to dampen investor enthusiasm for initial public offerings (IPOs), according to the latest research by consultancy firm EY.

Looking at latest global trends affecting IPO markets, EY said ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and trade issues continue to dampen investor enthusiasm, resulting in the number of IPOs in the first nine months of 2018 falling to 1,000 globally.

There has been an 18 percent decrease in the number of IPOs in the first nine months of the year, EY said in the report published Tuesday, compared to the same period in 2017. The proceeds generated by offerings so far this year was higher than usual, however.