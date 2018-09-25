Morning Brief

Wall Street is set for a rebound after the Dow dropped more than 150 points

BY THE NUMBERS

Futures were higher this morning after the Dow posted its biggest one-day loss since Aug. 10, and the S&P 500 fell for a second straight day. The Nasdaq did manage a small rise and has now alternated between gains and losses for six sessions. (CNBC)

Facebook (FB) shares were under pressure in the premarket after the social network's Instagram unit announced the departures of co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger. The Instagram co-founders said in a blog post they planned to take time off and explore "our curiosity and creativity again." (NY Times)

Fed policymakers begin a two-day meeting today, with an interest rate decision and policy statement set to be issued Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET. Investor sentiment is pointing to an all-but-certain interest rate hike. (CNBC)

The July S&P/Case-Shiller report on home prices will be out at 9 a.m. ET. At 10 a.m., the Conference Board issues its September Consumer Confidence Index. Separately, Nike (NKE) is the headliner in today's earnings reports after the bell. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

President Donald Trump will appear on the global stage and is expected to address the UN General Assembly this morning. He will then chair a meeting Wednesday of the UN Security Council on the topic of counter-proliferation. (AP)

* At the UN, Trump can't escape his political problems (NY Times)

A senior Chinese official said today it is difficult to proceed with trade talks with the United States while Washington is putting "a knife to China's neck." That came a day after both sides heaped fresh tariffs on each other's goods. (Reuters)

* Trump trade team draws heavily from one law firm: Skadden (FT)

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, amid conflicting reports about his status at the Justice Department, will meet face-to-face with Trump on Thursday to discuss whether he keeps his job as the No. 2 official in the DOJ. (WSJ)

* Why it matters whether Rosenstein is fired or he resigns (CNBC)

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh told Fox News that he would not withdraw his nomination for the nation's highest court and will continue to fight the accusations leveled against him by multiple women who say he sexually abused them decades ago.

* Avenatti: Third Kavanaugh accuser '100 percent credible' (USA Today)
* Inside Democratic prep for the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing (Axios)

Nearly 50 representatives from U.S. financial giants and cryptocurrency startups are set to meet with Washington lawmakers this week to talk through what some say is an incomplete and murky regulatory landscape. (CNBC)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai plans to appear at a private meeting of top GOP lawmakers on Friday and again at a public hearing this year, responding to new scrutiny over its work with China and alleged bias in search results. (WSJ)

Michael Kors (KORS) this morning announced a deal to buy Italian luxury brand Versace for $2.1 billion, including debt. It had been widely reported Monday that the two sides were close to finalizing a transaction. (CNBC)

Starbucks (SBUX) is planning a restructuring that will involve job cuts and executive changes, according to a memo issued to employees. CEO Kevin Johnson said more needs to be done to boost sales and to speed the decision-making process. (CNBC)

Comcast (CMCSA) said it has bought more than 30 percent of the shares of Sky in the marketplace, after outbidding Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) for the broadcaster. Fox still holds a 39 percent stake in Sky and is mulling whether to sell or hold onto that stake. (CNBC)

Apple's (AAPL) new Mac software, macOS Mojave, is available for download. The software was first announced in June and brings a lot of changes to the Mac experience, including a new "dark mode" on all of Mac's built-in apps. (CNBC)

In an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon he doesn't think he would be good at being president. Instead, he said he wanted to turn his focus to policy that matters like education, infrastructure and regulation.

* Dimon: 'I'm not running,' but a CEO could make a good president (CNBC)
* Dimon sees 'no great potholes,' saying 3%-plus growth 'may very well continue' (CNBC)
* Dimon prefers not to buy back stock over time and instead grow business (CNBC)

If the Democratic Party manage to take back the House from Republicans during the midterms, next year could have more minority representatives in Congress than it's had in its more than 200-year history, according to Axios.

More than a week after Hurricane Florence roared onto land along the coastal Carolinas, hundreds of roads remain closed and thousands of residents remain out of their homes. The death toll from the story has reached 43. (USA Today)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Match Group (MTCH) is experimenting with a new feature for its Tinder dating app, which gives women the opportunity for extra scrutiny and security before allowing men to converse with them online. The feature is being tested in India.

Unilever (UN, UL) is defending its planned transition to a single-headquarters structure in the midst of opposition to its plan to operate solely out of the Netherlands. Unilever's other headquarters is in London.

British American Tobacco (BTI) named the chief operating officer of its international division, Jack Bowles, as its new CEO as of Jan. 1. He succeeds Nicandro Durante, who is retiring after 37 years with the tobacco company.

Novartis (NVS) is cutting more than 2,000 jobs in Switzerland, in a move to operate more efficiently. The drug-maker is in the midst of a plan to achieve about $1 billion in savings by 2020.

Boeing (BA) wins $2.4 billion contract to replace Air Force's aging iconic Huey choppers that guard America's nukes. Boeing was awarded approximately $375 million for the first four helicopters.

WATERCOOLER

In the Steelers' 30–27 Monday night win against the Buccaneers, Pittsburgh showed flashes of their old selves in their first win of the season. The win was almost enough to brush aside the latest issues plaguing the Steelers' locker room. (Sports Illustrated)

