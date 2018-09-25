Wall Street is set for a rebound after the Dow dropped more than 150 points

President Donald Trump will appear on the global stage and is expected to address the UN General Assembly this morning. He will then chair a meeting Wednesday of the UN Security Council on the topic of counter-proliferation. (AP)

A senior Chinese official said today it is difficult to proceed with trade talks with the United States while Washington is putting "a knife to China's neck." That came a day after both sides heaped fresh tariffs on each other's goods. (Reuters)

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, amid conflicting reports about his status at the Justice Department, will meet face-to-face with Trump on Thursday to discuss whether he keeps his job as the No. 2 official in the DOJ. (WSJ)

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh told Fox News that he would not withdraw his nomination for the nation's highest court and will continue to fight the accusations leveled against him by multiple women who say he sexually abused them decades ago.

Nearly 50 representatives from U.S. financial giants and cryptocurrency startups are set to meet with Washington lawmakers this week to talk through what some say is an incomplete and murky regulatory landscape. (CNBC)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai plans to appear at a private meeting of top GOP lawmakers on Friday and again at a public hearing this year, responding to new scrutiny over its work with China and alleged bias in search results. (WSJ)

Michael Kors (KORS) this morning announced a deal to buy Italian luxury brand Versace for $2.1 billion, including debt. It had been widely reported Monday that the two sides were close to finalizing a transaction. (CNBC)

Starbucks (SBUX) is planning a restructuring that will involve job cuts and executive changes, according to a memo issued to employees. CEO Kevin Johnson said more needs to be done to boost sales and to speed the decision-making process. (CNBC)

Comcast (CMCSA) said it has bought more than 30 percent of the shares of Sky in the marketplace, after outbidding Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) for the broadcaster. Fox still holds a 39 percent stake in Sky and is mulling whether to sell or hold onto that stake. (CNBC)

Apple's (AAPL) new Mac software, macOS Mojave, is available for download. The software was first announced in June and brings a lot of changes to the Mac experience, including a new "dark mode" on all of Mac's built-in apps. (CNBC)

In an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon he doesn't think he would be good at being president. Instead, he said he wanted to turn his focus to policy that matters like education, infrastructure and regulation.



If the Democratic Party manage to take back the House from Republicans during the midterms, next year could have more minority representatives in Congress than it's had in its more than 200-year history, according to Axios.

More than a week after Hurricane Florence roared onto land along the coastal Carolinas, hundreds of roads remain closed and thousands of residents remain out of their homes. The death toll from the story has reached 43. (USA Today)