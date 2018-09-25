Nike shares fall despite earnings beat and 15 percent profit growth

Nike posted double-digit earnings growth during its fiscal first quarter as the company works to revive its business in the U.S. and courts controversy with a new ad campaign featuring former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Its shares initially fell more than 4 percent in after-hours trading Tuesday despite Nike reporting a 10 percent rise in revenue to $9.95 billion and 15 percent jump in profit to $1.1 billion, topping analysts' estimates.

Nike said sales in North America climbed 6 percent during the quarter, their second-consecutive quarterly increase.

It's the company's first full quarter since CEO Mark Parkerapologized in May for missing a sexual harassment scandal that rocked the Oregon sneaker maker and cleared out several senior executives earlier this year.

Here's what Nike reported for the 13-week period ended Aug. 31, compared with what analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters were expecting:

Adjusted earnings per share: 67 cents vs. 63 cents expected.

Revenue: $9.95 billion vs. $9.94 billion expected.

Selling and administrative expenses increased roughly 7 percent to $3.1 billion, which included $964 million of expenses related to brand campaigns and sponsoring major sporting events, Nike said.

Sales in Greater China, excluding currency changes, soared 20 percent, while those in Nike's Asia Pacific & Latin America division were up 14 percent, and in its Europe, the Middle East & Africa segment jumped 9 percent.

Parker said in a statement the company is "delivering stronger global growth."

The earnings report comes on the heels of Nike's Kaepernick ad campaign, which initially sent Nike shares south and caused a wave of backlash on social media. The football player has become a lightning rod for controversy after kneeling, instead of standing, for the National Anthem during the 2016 season to protest police brutality against people of color.

The stock has since rebounded, recently hitting an all-time high of $86.04 a share. Shares continued to climb in the days ahead of Tuesday's earnings report. Analysts say the campaign should actually boost sales, as Nike draws support from younger shoppers that have backed Kaepernick along his journey.

This also isn't the first time Nike has been in the news this year.

Former President Trevor Edwards, who was widely expected to succeed Parker as CEO, was forced to retire last month amid complaints of rampant sexual harassment and discrimination. Parker apologized for the company's conduct in May and has implemented a number of changes to ensure women and minorities are treated with respect. Several female employees who are no longer with the company are suing Nike over pay discrimination.

Nike is, meanwhile, trying to sell more directly to consumers and court female customers. In the U.S., where sales growth has stalled of late for many sportswear retailers thanks to a series of bankruptcies from Sports Authority and other wholesalers, Nike is investing in stores and in women's athletic wear, rivaling Lululemon.

Earlier this summer the company said it was finally seeing a "return to growth" in North America, thanks to a series of new product launches and better inventory management that favors "scarcity" of some items, encouraging shoppers to pick them up faster or risk not getting what they want.

On Tuesday, Nike showed more signs that investments were starting to pay off, particularly within the U.S., but investors likely wanted to see even more progress.

"10 percent revenue growth ... it really needed to be a little bit more than that," Stacey Widlitz, president of consulting firm SW Retail Advisors, told CNBC.

The company also said it repurchased 17.8 million shares for roughly $1.4 billion during the quarter as part of a four-year, $12 billion stock buyback program.

Nike executives are hosting a conference call with analysts at 5 p.m. EST.